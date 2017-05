NEW YORK Jan 6 A U.S. judge has scheduled a March 3 hearing over whether Citigroup Inc can process interest payments by Argentina on bonds issued under its local laws following its 2002 default.

The hearing was set by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, who had in November put off holding a determinative hearing on the subject while allowing the bank to process a payment due the next month. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)