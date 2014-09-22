Citigroup gets Friday hearing before U.S. judge over Argentine bonds

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Citigroup Inc is set to return to court Friday as it seeks to have a U.S. judge reconsider an order barring it from processing payments on $8.4 billion in bonds issued under Argentina's local laws following its 2002 default.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Gries in New York on Monday scheduled the Friday hearing for 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a court official said. The hearing will come just days ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline for Citigroup to process a $5 million interest payment due to bondholders. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)