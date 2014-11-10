版本:
2014年 11月 11日

U.S. judge says Citigroup can process Argentina's next bond payment

NEW YORK Nov 10 A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that Citigroup Inc could process an expected $85 million interest payment by Argentina on bonds issued under its local laws following its 2002 default.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York said Citigroup could process the Dec. 31 payment it receives on U.S. dollar-denominated Argentine law bonds.

The judge, meanwhile, called off a Dec. 9 hearing previously scheduled for arguments on whether the bank could regularly process payments Argentina makes on the bonds. Briefing will also be deferred until 2015, Griesa said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
