UPDATE 2-U.S. judge says Citigroup can process Argentina's next bond payment

By Nate Raymond and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Nov 10 A U.S. judge ruled on Monday
that Citigroup Inc could process an $85 million interest
payment by Argentina on bonds issued under its local laws
following its 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York said Citigroup
could process the Dec. 31 payment it receives on U.S.
dollar-denominated Argentine law bonds.
The judge also called off a Dec. 9 hearing over whether the
bank could regularly process payments Argentina makes on the
bonds. The briefing will be deferred into 2015.
Griesa's order gives Citigroup further breathing room in a
dispute between hedge funds suing over defaulted Argentine debt,
known as holdout creditors, and the country.
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina if it does not process interest payments
on Argentina bonds issued under local law. Danielle
Apsilos-Romero, a Citigroup spokeswoman, confirmed that the
order will allow processing of the $85 million payment.
Argentina defaulted in July after refusing to honor court
orders prohibiting it from paying holders of its restructured
bonds without at the same time paying $1.33 billion plus
interest to holdout creditors.
Griesa in July blocked Bank of New York Mellon Corp
from processing a $539 million interest payment.
Monday's order marked the third time this year that Griesa
had allowed Citigroup's branch in Argentina to process a payment
to bondholders. Argentina's economy ministry issued a statement
criticizing Griesa for taking a piecemeal approach to the
question.
"With this latest postponement of a final decision, Judge
Griesa continues harming the Republic (of Argentina) and the
thousands of bondholders that are being held hostage by the
vulture funds," the statement said, using the government's
favorite term to describe the holdout hedge funds.
The holdouts get their name from the fact that rather than
participating in Argentina's 2005 and 2010 restructurings, which
offered around 30 cents on the dollar, they held out for a
better deal and sued in U.S. courts.
The funds, including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd
and Aurelius Capital Management, spurned restructurings in which
about 92 percent of Argentina's defaulted debt was swapped for
new obligations.
Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator, told Reuters
he thought Griesa was "giving the parties every opportunity to
settle this long-running dispute."
"It is my hope that the parties will return to the
bargaining table promptly after January 1," Pollack added.
