版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 21:53 BJT

Citigroup cannot exit Argentine custody business: government source

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 Argentina will not allow Citigroup Inc to exit its local custody business, a senior government source said on Wednesday, a day after the bank said it planned to do so after a U.S. judge refused the bank permission to process some sovereign debt payments.

"There is no way we will let them exit their (custody) business," a senior government source familiar with the president's view on the matter said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐