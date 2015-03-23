UPDATE 2-U.S. court authorizes Citigroup to process Argentine bond payments

(Adds Breakingviews link)
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Citigroup Inc said
it has been authorized by a U.S. judge to process two Argentine
debt payments, which could ease tensions between the bank and
the default-hit nation.
The U.S. bank, which acts as custodian of some Argentine
bonds, has been embroiled in a court battle between the South
American country and a group of New York-based hedge funds
seeking full payment on their defaulted sovereign bonds.
A potential resolution may have moved closer after a ruling
by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York
on Friday.
The court has stipulated that it will not restrict Citi from
meeting its payment-processing obligations relating to
dollar-denominated Argentine bond payments under local law due
on March 31 and June 30, the bank said in a statement.
The court also said it will not impede the bank from exiting
the Argentine custody business, as it has said it wants to do.
Leftist President Cristina Fernandez's government had
threatened to cancel Citibank Argentina's operating license if
it refused to process payments to other bond holders.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York ruled that
Argentina must settle with the hedge funds seeking full payment
on their defaulted sovereign bonds before it continues paying
interest to the large majority of investors who accepted
significant writedowns on the debt holdings after the country's
record default on $100 billion in 2002.
Most investors holding Argentina bonds exchanged them for
bonds worth much less, but a group of bondholders rejected the
swaps.
These holdouts, including billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott
Management LP hedge fund and its NML Capital affiliate, as well
as the Aurelius Capital Management hedge fund, have insisted
they be paid in full if holders of exchanged bonds are paid.
Commenting on the agreement, a spokesman for NML said, "NML
and other creditors reached an agreement with Citibank,
according to which Citibank agreed not to appeal the court's
determination that the pari passu injunction covers all of
Argentina's exchange bonds.
The spokesman added that Griesa had approved the agreement
that was "specifically tailored to address the unique
circumstances facing Citi Argentina after Citibank announced it
was exiting the custody business in Argentina."
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Stempel in New York; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by David Goodman and Leslie Adler)