UPDATE 2-Argentina, Citigroup face tough questioning in bond appeal

(Updates with further details from arguments, background on
litigation)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 18 A U.S. appeals court signaled
its displeasure with Argentina on Thursday as Citigroup Inc
warned it faces "serious and imminent hazard" if it
follows a judge's order not to process an upcoming interest
payment due to bondholders.
The bank urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York to reverse a judge's ruling blocking payments on $8.4
billion in bonds issued under Argentine law following its 2002
default.
Citigroup faces regulatory and criminal sanctions by
Argentina, which defaulted again in July, if it cannot process
the $5 million payment by Sept. 30, said Karen Wagner,
Citigroup's lawyer.
"If we obey, we have a gun to our head, and the gun will
probably go off," Wagner said. "I ask this court, what good will
that do? It won't change what Argentina does."
But some panel members questioned why they should consider
Argentina's position when the country was taking steps,
including passing legislation, to avoid complying with orders
that it pay $1.33 billion plus interest to creditors suing for
full payment on defaulted bonds.
"I'm not sure why we're even listening to this," said
Circuit Judge Reena Raggi. "Your client is the person or entity
holding the gun to Ms. Wagner's client's head."
Argentina defaulted in July after refusing to honor a court
order to pay bondholders led by Elliott Management's NML Capital
Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management.
The hedge funds had spurned the country's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings, which resulted in exchanges for about 92 percent
of the country's defaulted debt. Investors who accepted
Argentina's terms on average were paid less than 30 cents on the
dollar.
The country's most recent default came after the U.S.
Supreme Court declined to hear Argentina's appeal of a lower
court ruling that it must pay the holdouts at the same time it
paid holders of the exchange bonds.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who has for years
overseen the Argentine bond litigation, subsequently blocked
Bank of New York Mellon Corp from processing a $539
million interest payment on what the country says is over $28
billion in restructured debt.
The order sent Argentina on a course to default after it
failed to reach an agreement with the holdouts.
Amid the litigation, Citigroup sought Griesa's assurances it
could process any payments it received from the country on bonds
issued under Argentine law.
Griesa initially ruled for Citigroup, which has a branch in
Argentina, but on July 28 reversed course, blocking future
payments by the country on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued
under Argentine law.
Wagner said Thursday that Citigroup will "undoubtedly" get
another transfer of money from Argentina by Sept. 30. She
stressed the risks the bank faced, though she said the bank
would follow any order upholding the injunction.
Citigroup has argued payments on the bonds, which are
regulated and paid in Argentina, cannot be blocked by a U.S.
court.
Failure to pay could result in the loss of its Argentine
banking license, its takeover by the country or the imprisonment
of bank officials, Citigroup has said.
"Citibank Argentina faces a serious and imminent hazard,"
Wagner said.
Roy Englert, a lawyer for the hedge funds, countered that
Argentina's "evasion plan would be aided and abetted by this
court" if the judges reversed Griesa.
One judge, Barrington Parker, voiced skepticism over
Citigroup's argument, saying, "I don't know how you can
seriously argue the Argentine law bonds aren't covered by the
injunction."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax in New York; Writing
by Daniel Bases and Noeleen Walder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Cynthia Osterman)