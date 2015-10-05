UPDATE 1-U.S. court rejects creditors' bid for Argentine funds held by BNY Mellon

(Adds details from ruling, no immediate comment from parties,
byline)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 5 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
refused to force Bank of New York Mellon Corp to turn
over to holders of defaulted Argentine bonds any of the $539
million the country deposited in 2014 to pay creditors who
participated in its past restructurings.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld an
October 2014 ruling from U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa,
agreeing that the plaintiffs were not entitled to possess the
funds and did not have rights to the money superior to that of
BNY Mellon.
"At most, then, the (Argentine) Republic's transfer was a
preference among creditors," a three-judge panel wrote. "But
under New York law, preferring one creditor over another is
neither actually nor constructively fraudulent."
Anthony Costantini, a lawyer for the majority of the
bondholders seeking payment, said the court failed to take into
account additional legal arguments he made in a letter filed
last week.
"We will make a motion for rehearing," he said.
A lawyer for Argentina, Carmine Boccuzzi, said in an email,
"The Court of Appeals correctly recognized that these are
exchange bondholder funds to which holdouts have no claim."
A lawyer and a spokesman for BNY Mellon did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Griesa has previously blocked Argentina from making payments
to bondholders who participated in sovereign debt exchanges in
2005 and 2010 following the country's $100 billion default in
2002, unless it also pays holdout creditors who refused to do
so.
The plaintiffs in the two cases decided Monday did not
include Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius
Capital Management, who lead the holdout group that Griesa has
ruled is entitled to $1.33 billion plus interest from Argentina.
In June 2014, the republic deposited $539 million in BNY
Mellon's account at the Central Bank of Argentina, earmarked for
exchange bondholders. But Griesa ordered BNY, the trustee for
the funds, to hold the money, saying Argentina's actions
violated his prior orders.
The bondholders affected by Monday's decisions have
approximately $100 million in judgments against Argentina.
The South American country again defaulted in July 2014
after refusing to honor Griesa's orders.
The cases are Applestein et al v. The Republic of Argentina,
No. 14-4221, and Dussault v. Republic of Argentina, No. 14-4235,
both in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)