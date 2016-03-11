U.S. appeals court delays lifting Argentina debt injunctions

| NEW YORK, March 11
NEW YORK, March 11 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday put on hold a judge's ruling lifting injunctions that
have restricted Argentina from paying off some debts in light of
the country's $6.5 billion offer to settle litigation over bonds
in default since 2002.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York stayed the
March 2 ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa until it
could hear an appeal by creditors opposed to the lifting of the
injunctions.
According to court documents, Argentina did not oppose the
creditors' request to stay the order. It had earlier secured an
expedited appeal, arguing that "without prompt resolution,
settlement of the largest claims in this long-running litigation
may be in jeopardy."
Lawyers for Argentina and representatives for various
creditors did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The 2nd Circuit, in an order earlier on Friday, set a
briefing schedule that would run through March 25. It said the
date of any arguments would be determined "at a later time."
Griesa's ruling vacating the injunctions was conditioned on
Argentina repealing two laws concerning its debts and paying
creditors who by Feb. 29 reached settlements with the
country.
Argentina made the request to lift the injunctions after
offering on Feb. 5 to pay $6.5 billion to settle lawsuits by
various bondholders stemming from its record $100 billion
default in 2002.
The injunctions at issue prevented Argentina from servicing
its restructured debt until it paid the investors, who spurned
its 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
Those restructurings resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
Argentina has reached agreements in principle to pay more
than $6.4 billion to creditors, including $4.65 billion to four
of the biggest creditors in the dispute, including Elliott
Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)