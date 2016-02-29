Despite deal, Argentine creditors continue opposing lifting injunctions

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
NEW YORK Feb 29 Argentina's main holdout creditors on Monday urged a U.S. judge to not vacate orders that restricted the country from servicing its restructured debts, despite having reached a more than $4.65 billion agreement in principle to settle the litigation.
In a brief filed in Manhattan federal court, hedge funds including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd said that while they have an agreement to resolve the litigation, they continue to oppose the lifting of injunctions imposed in the case.
Such an order, the hedge funds said, would be "legally improper" as many other plaintiffs in the dispute have not settled with Argentina. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.