Despite deal, Argentine creditors continue opposing lifting injunctions

NEW YORK Feb 29 Argentina's main holdout creditors on Monday urged a U.S. judge to not vacate orders that restricted the country from servicing its restructured debts, despite having reached a more than $4.65 billion agreement in principle to settle the litigation.

In a brief filed in Manhattan federal court, hedge funds including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd said that while they have an agreement to resolve the litigation, they continue to oppose the lifting of injunctions imposed in the case.

Such an order, the hedge funds said, would be "legally improper" as many other plaintiffs in the dispute have not settled with Argentina. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)