Euroclear stops trading with Clearstream on some Argentine bonds

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Euroclear has closed a trading bridge with Clearstream on five series of US dollar-denominated Argentine bonds issued under local law, the company said in a note to the market on Thursday, according to a broker.
"Any instructions to receive or deliver the aforementioned securities from/to a Clearstream Banking Luxembourg customer will be rejected with immediate effect," Euroclear said in the note.
The securities affected have the following ISIN codes: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.
Official at Euroclear were unavailable for comment.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.