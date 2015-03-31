Euroclear will not make payments on some Argentine bonds

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Euroclear informed market participants on Tuesday that it would not process coupon payments on some Argentine local-law bonds that are subject to a US court injunction, according to an official note to the market seen by IFR.
This includes two series of 2.5% Pars due 2038, which have coupon payments due today.
As part of Argentina's decade-long dispute with holdout creditors, a US district judge last week ordered the Belgium-based clearing house to refrain from processing such payments.
"You will not receive any payment on these bonds until further notice," Euroclear said in the note to clients, referring to five-series of Argentine-law securities.
Euroclear's action follows a similar announcement issued on Monday by rival Clearstream.
The affected securities have the following ISIN numbers: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.