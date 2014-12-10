US bond investors balk at Argentina swap offer

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - Argentina is struggling to win over
US-based investors on a bond exchange designed to lower
refinancing risks and possibly give it more leverage in
negotiations with holdout creditors.
The sovereign, which launched a tender and exchange offer on
local law bonds Wednesday, may find a healthy local bid from the
state-owned pension system.
Yet several US-based holders of Argentine debt contacted by
IFR said they had refused to take part in the deal, citing its
poor economics and possible legal risks.
"I don't think it makes sense to engage in the swap, when
you can execute at better prices in the market," said Marco
Santamaria, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein. "Most
issuers give you an incentive to participate in a swap and/or
new issue... here you are paying a premium. I don't get it."
A Boston-based portfolio manager said his firm ran the risk
of exposing itself to legal action from its clients if it agreed
to such unfavorable terms.
"As a fiduciary, I could get sued by my investors for doing
something that on the face of it is so disadvantageous," he
said. "Our internal committee and the mutual fund's board are
going to come to me and ask for an explanation. It is really,
really difficult."
Argentina is offering holders of its 7% Boden 2015 various
options. They can either cash in at 97 cents on the dollar or
swap into 8.75% Bonar 2024s at 99.70 for every 100 of the 2015s
exchanged, plus accrued interest.
The country is also looking to tap the Bonar 2024s for up to
US$3bn at a price of 96.20. The offer expires on Friday.
POOR ECONOMICS
Observers, however, question the economics of the trade,
given that Boden 2015s were quoted on Wednesday morning at
97.60-97.85 and the Bonar 2024 at 94.34-95.25.
Effectively, an investor could sell the Boden 2015s at a
higher price and buy the Bonar 2024s at a lower level.
The approximately US$3.25bn in outstanding Bonar 2024s,
which were issued under Argentine law earlier this year as part
of a US$5bn settlement with Spanish oil company Repsol, are not
covered by a US court injunction that prevents the country from
servicing its restructured bonds unless it also makes holdout
creditors whole.
Failure to comply with that injunction pushed Argentina into
a new default this summer on nearly US$28bn of its restructured
foreign-law bonds.
The 2024 notes, however, might not be completely immune from
litigation risks either, as holdout investors could argue that
they should rank pari passu with Argentina's restructured bonds
and ask the courts to bring them under the injunction.
"Those contemplating participation (in the swap) don't seem
to realize that there is a significant risk that these bonds
could be brought under the pari passu injunction," said a source
close to the holdout creditors. "Holdouts could seek to secure
this ruling in the future."
Others believe that convincing a judge to agree to such
changes may prove more difficult.
While agreeing that holdout claims on Argentine-law bonds
denominated in foreign currency might carry some weight, a
lawyer familiar with the situation said widening the scope of
the injunction may be a long shot.
"A lot of the local-law bonds are carved out from the
definition of external indebtedness and tracing the roots of all
of these seems quite complicated," he said.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and
Natalie Harrison)