Argentina's Fernandez says willing to talk with all creditors

BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday her government would negotiate with all the country's creditors, amid expectations that the country is poised to start talks with bond investors who refused to participate in two restructurings. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, Jorge Oraola and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
