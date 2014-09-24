CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-U.S. judge sets Monday contempt hearing for Argentina

(Corrects day of hearing to Monday from Friday throughout story
due to official correction)
NEW YORK, Sept 24 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
ordered Argentina to show why it should not be held in contempt
for violating orders favoring creditors who refused to accept
restructured bonds following the country's 2002 default on $100
billion.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan federal court
scheduled a hearing for Monday at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at the
request of the holdout bondholders, who have asked the judge to
find it violated his orders.
An order by the judge said Argentina, which defaulted again
in July after refusing to pay the holdouts, must show why it
should not be ordered to come into compliance with the orders
and sanctioned $50,000 per day.
An order issued earlier by Griesa had listed the hearing for
Friday, but a clerk said the actual day was now Monday.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft
and Chizu Nomiyama)