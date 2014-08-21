U.S. judge schedules hearing Thursday in Argentina debt dispute

NEW YORK Aug 21 The U.S. judge overseeing the
long-running litigation over Argentina bonds has scheduled a
hearing for 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) in New York, after Argentine
officials announced plans to skirt his court rulings that pushed
the country into default.
NML Capital Ltd, one of several holdout creditors who U.S.
District Judge Thomas Griesa has said must be paid in full
before Argentina can resume payments to other bondholders, had
asked Griesa on Wednesday night to schedule an "emergency"
hearing to consider whether to hold Argentina in contempt.
Argentina defaulted in July after Griesa blocked a $539
million coupon payment to bondholders who accepted
restructurings in 2005 and 2009, saying it violated his order.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alden Bentley)