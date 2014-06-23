版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 22:23 BJT

Argentine bonds rise on expected talks with holdout creditors

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose 5.3 percent early on Monday, registering relief that the government plans to negotiate with investors who refused to restructure their debt instruments after Argentina's 2002 sovereign default.

Local markets were closed on Friday, when President Cristina Fernandez reversed her long-held policy of shunning negotiations with "holdout" investors who have sued in the U.S. courts for full repayment. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐