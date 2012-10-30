UPDATE 2-S&P downgrades Argentine sovereign debt

* S&P pushes rating deeper into junk bond territory
* Appeals court ruling requires payments to holdouts
* Government vows to fight judicial decision
* Fitch puts foreign currency debt rating on negative watch
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 Argentina was hit by a
sovereign credit ratings downgrade on Tuesday after the
government blasted a U.S. court ruling that would force the
country to repay creditors who have sued to collect on defaulted
bonds.
Just hours after the economy minister said the country will
never pay the "vulture funds", Standard & Poor's cut Argentina's
rating to B-minus from B. The agency placed a negative outlook
on the rating, which is already deep in junk bond territory.
"The downgrade reflects our view that the government of
Argentina could face increasing debt management risks," S&P said
in a statement.
The court ruling "could effectively increase Argentina's
liabilities and the government's debt service," the statement
said.
The South American country staged the world's biggest
sovereign debt default in 2002 during a deep economic crisis. It
has restructured about 93 percent of the roughly $100 billion in
default through debt swaps launched in 2005 and 2010.
But "holdout" creditors who rejected the swaps continue to
press in courts worldwide for full repayment on the bonds.
On Friday, a federal appeals court in New York ruled that
Argentina violated bond provisions to treat all creditors
equally when it made payments to creditors who accepted the
swaps while refusing to pay the holdouts.
"We are never going to pay the vulture funds. Anyone who
thinks otherwise hasn't understood a thing," Economy Minister
Hernan Lorenzino said via Twitter late on Monday.
"We're going to continue paying the 93 percent of creditors
who entered the swap, in dollars, euros and yen ... we will not
be pushed into the trap of default," he tweeted.
Argentina refers to investment funds that buy distressed or
defaulted debt and then litigate to be repaid in full as vulture
funds.
The ruling initially sent Argentine bond prices reeling,
widened the country's risk spread as measured by JPMorgan's
EMBI+ bond index, and pushed the price of protection
against an Argentine default to a nearly four-year high.
'INCREASED UNCERTAINTY'
Earlier on Tuesday Fitch put Argentina's foreign currency
debt ratings on negative watch, saying the court ruling
"increased uncertainty about Argentina's ability to service its
international securities issued under New York law on a timely
basis using the U.S. financial system."
The decision means Fitch could decide to downgrade the
country's "B" long-term foreign currency credit rating.
"A missed payment on debt would constitute a default event
and Fitch would move Argentina's foreign currency (rating) to
Restricted Default," the rating agency said, adding that a
solution allowing Argentina to keep servicing its New York-law
debt without interruption would push the ratings outlook back to
stable.
Lorenzino has been a fierce critic of credit ratings
agencies and recently accused them of releasing "terrorist"
reports.
Argentine Finance Secretary Adrian Cosentino told Reuters
the government will take all legal steps necessary to fight the
appeals court ruling, which aims to force the country into
paying holdout creditors, led in this case by NML Capital Ltd
and the Aurelius Capital Management funds - every time it makes
payments to the creditors who hold restructured bonds.
Under Argentina's so-called "lock law," the government must
get prior congressional authorization to be able to reopen its
debt restructuring offer or reach any kind of settlement with
the holdout creditors.
Government officials say that law bars it from complying
with U.S. court orders to pay bondholders several billion
dollars in compensation for the default.
"We will do whatever's necessary to continue honoring our
debts, as we have done since 2003," Lorenzino tweeted.
"Argentina's capacity and willingness to pay has been
demonstrated time and time again. They can't change this with
court rulings."
Earlier this month, NML Capital obtained a court order in
Ghana to seize an Argentine military training vessel as part of
its drive to collect $300 million on defaulted bonds. Most of
the ship's crew had to be evacuated.
Argentina has been largely locked out of global debt markets
since its default due to the possibility that holdouts could try
to seize the funds involved in any new global debt issue.
President Cristina Fernandez's government uses the central
bank's foreign reserves to pay its debts. It has imposed tough
currency controls to stem capital flight and curbed imports to
bolster the trade surplus, a key source of foreign exchange.