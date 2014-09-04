UPDATE 1-Argentine Senate approves debt jurisdiction bill, sends to House

(Adds quote from senator, background on legal battle)

By Hugh Bronstein and Jorge A. Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentina's Senate on Thursday passed a bill aimed at circumventing U.S. court decisions regarding its defaulted debt by changing payment jurisdiction, passing the proposal to the lower House of Representatives for final approval.

The House, like the Senate, is controlled by government allies who are expected to vote the bill into law. Debate in the lower chamber is set to start next week. The Senate vote approving the measure was 39 to 27.

President Cristina Fernandez wants to resume servicing sovereign bonds that were restructured after Argentina's previous default in 2002. Her government missed a coupon payment on its restructured bonds in July, thrusting the South American country into default.

The proposed law, saying foreign debt can be paid through intermediaries outside the United States, is Fernandez's attempt at getting back on a paying basis by putting government debt out of reach of U.S. courts that have jurisdiction over some of the original bond contracts.

The bill would replace Bank of New York Mellon with state-controlled bank Banco Nacion as intermediary for bond payments. It would also allow holders of restructured bonds governed by foreign law to swap them for paper governed by Argentine law.

Both moves would be in violation of U.S. court orders.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa banned Argentina from making interest payments on restructured debt until it settles with a group of hedge funds who rejected restructurings in 2005 and 2010 and are suing for full payment.

Griesa ordered Argentina to pay the funds $1.3 billion plus interest. Argentina says to do so would trigger additional demands from holdout investors and wreck the country's finances.

"Sometimes there are court decisions that cannot be followed," said Miguel Angel Pichetto, head of the government's Frente para la Victoria coalition in the Senate. "To pay the vulture funds would be very dangerous."

The bill is expected to become law before Sept. 30, when the next payment on Argentina's restructured bonds is due.

Investors stuck with more than 93 percent of Argentina's defaulted bonds agreed to the 2005 and 2010 restructurings, walking away with less than 30 cents on the dollar.

A small number of the roughly 7 percent of investors who declined to participate in the 2005 and 2010 bond swaps sued for 100 percent repayment. They won a string of favorable U.S. court rulings that have pressed Argentina's back to the wall, forcing the country into its second default in 12 years.

The funds that went to court are led by Paul Singer's Elliott Capital Management and Mark Brodsky's Aurelius Capital Management, two major players in the specialized realm of distressed debt investing.

Their business involves buying up the bonds of troubled lenders for pennies on the dollar and then pushing to negotiate for profitable payments, sometimes through the courts.

Argentina, in need of cash to develop its promising Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation in Patagonia, will remain locked out of the international capital markets until the case is settled. (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Chizu Nomiyama)