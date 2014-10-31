Argentina failed to transfer Par bonds coupon payment - BNY

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon, the
trustee for some of Argentina's restructured bonds, notified
bondholders on Friday that the sovereign's default has spread to
its Par bonds.
In an official note referring to Argentina's US dollar- and
euro-denominated Par bonds maturing in 2038, BNY Mellon said the
sovereign failed to transfer a coupon payment due on the notes
within the 30-day grace period following the September 30 due
date.
It issued a similar note on July 31, after a coupon payment
made by Argentina on its Discount bonds due in 2033 was not
distributed to bondholders, pursuant to a US court order.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)