Argentina suspends sale of Bonar 2024 bond - sources

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - Argentina has suspended a planned sale of Bonar 2024 bonds to non-US investors through which the sovereign was hoping to raise at least US$2bn, according to two investors with direct knowledge of the deal.

The sovereign began marketing the bond issue on Wednesday as it sought to raise new cash ahead of upcoming maturities and avoid legal risks in the US.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
