UPDATE 4-U.S. judge orders Argentina, creditors to meet until deal reached

By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 22 A U.S. judge ordered Argentina
and investors who did not participate in the country's past debt
restructurings to meet "continuously" with a court-appointed
mediator until a settlement is reached, warning of the threat of
a new default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York told Argentina
and lawyers for investors who declined to restructure their
bonds after the country defaulted on about $100 billion in 2002
that time was running out to reach a deal and avert a fresh
default.
"That is about the worst thing I can envision. I don't want
that to happen," the judge said.
Jonathan Blackman, a lawyer for Argentina, Latin America's
No. 3 economy, said even with around-the-clock talks, it would
be "unlikely, if not impossible, to result in settlement."
"It simply can't be done by the end of the month," he said.
Griesa ordered the parties to meet with Daniel Pollack, a
New York lawyer appointed to oversee settlement talks,
"continuously until a settlement is reached." Pollack scheduled
a meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
Pollack, who was appointed June 23 as a mediator, has been
holding meetings with the parties, publicly acknowledging
talking twice with Argentine officials.
The Argentine economy ministry did not respond to requests
for comment after the hearing.
The presidency of Argentina said in a statement that "Judge
Griesa ... resolved absolutely nothing on any of the issues
which had been brought before him."
The statement made no reference to Griesa's order that both
sides meet with the mediator and did not say whether or not
government officials would attend.
A lead holdout creditor, Elliott Management's NML Capital
Ltd, said in a statement it was prepared to meet with Pollack to
resolve the dispute.
"We are confident this matter could be resolved quickly if
Argentina would join us in settlement discussions," NML said.
Argentine over-the-counter dollar-denominated bonds slid
following the hearing, before recovering some of the losses. The
bid price on the Discount bond was down 1.1
percent on a day earlier at $86.65 at 1725 local time (2025 GMT)
while the Par bond was 0.8 percent lower at
$50.80.
"Clearly Argentina is running out of time," said Ignacio
Labaqui, an analyst for consultancy Medley Global Advisors.
"Today is the first time I have seen the market believing that
Argentina might default. It's up to Argentina to decide what it
will do."
Argentina has been pushed to the brink of a fresh debt
default by U.S. court decisions that it pay $1.33 billion plus
interest to bondholders who did not participate in debt swaps in
2005 and 2010. The holdouts are led by NML and Aurelius Capital
Management.
The country argues paying the holdouts would open it up to
as much as $15 billion in claims from other investors and
further strain its financial condition.
At Tuesday's hearing, Argentina renewed its request that the
judge stay enforcement of his orders. Griesa said the step was
not necessary, as there are "ways to do something to avoid
default."
A lawyer for Aurelius, Edward Friedman, meanwhile urged him
to reconsider part of a decision last month allowing Citigroup
Inc to process payments Argentina made for bonds governed
by the country's local laws. Friedman said payments should not
be allowed on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp asked the judge to allow
it to hold onto $539 million Argentina deposited last month for
a payment to the restructured bondholders. Griesa previously
ordered the sum returned, saying it violated his orders.
Griesa on Tuesday issued no ruling on the Citigroup issue,
and told BNY Mellon and the holdouts to see if they could reach
an agreement.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough in
Buenos Aires; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Gunna Dickson
and Grant McCool)