Argentine bonds and stocks firm on possible deal to cure default

| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 7 Argentine bonds and stocks
extended gains on Thursday, with news that international banks
may be close to a deal to buy debt from holdout creditors,
bolstering investor optimism that Latin America's No.3 economy
would soon cure its default.
The creditors are considering an offer from Citigroup, JP
Morgan, HSBC and Deutsche Bank of 80 cents on the dollar for
their roughly $1.66 billion holdings of Argentine debt, Thomson
Reuters IFR revealed on Wednesday.
Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years last
week after the government said it could not cut a deal with the
New York hedge funds demanding face value on bonds they bought
on the cheap after the country's economic crash in 2002.
Argentina's Economy Ministry declined to comment but has
said previously there was nothing to prevent private parties
reaching an agreement.
Dollar-denominated Par bonds traded 0.9
percent higher on the over-the-counter market at a bid price of
53.75, while Discount bonds were up 0.9 percent
at 86.50. On Argentina's blue chip Merval index, stocks
traded up 1.70 percent at 8,228.13.
Gustavo Ber, an analyst at the Buenos Aires-based financial
consultancy Studio Ber, said "renewed hopes of a deal with
international banks" were driving Thursday's asset gains.
Which banks would ultimately purchase the debt remained
unclear, a source close to the negotiations told IFR.
"It could turn out to be only two banks that go in for the
final deal with all the jockeying and various simultaneous talks
going on," said the source close to the situation.
JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup declined to comment
to IFR, while HSBC was not immediately available for comment.
ACCELERATION
Argentina fell into default after missing a June 30 interest
payment on restructured bonds following a U.S. court ruling that
it could not service the performing debt until it had settled
its legal battles with the holdouts.
But now that it is in default, the holdouts are seen to have
lost leverage. If there is no swift deal to end the saga, other
bondholders might demand the advanced full payment of the
principal value of their debt, a process known as an
"acceleration".
That would potentially leave the funds, led by billionaire
Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp and Aurelius Capital Ltd,
with nothing to show for a years-long courtroom fight which left
Buenos Aires ordered to pay $1.33 billion plus accrued interest.
The funds paid $48 million for the debt from 2001-2008 and
would make a 1,600 percent profit if repaid in full, Argentina
has said. The government depicts the holdouts as vultures.
Sources told IFR the banks were unwilling to absorb all the
holdouts' debt and were offering 80 cents on the dollar, or
roughly $1.32 billion.
Brazil's state-owned Caixa Economica Federal and development
bank BNDES were supporting the talks, said a source close to the
institutions, as they seek to stem contagion effects across the
broader Latin American capital markets.
Argentina has criticized the U.S. judge at the centre of the
debt battle and a U.S. court appointed mediator whom it has
accused of bias in favour of the holdouts.
The government on Thursday began proceedings against the
United States over its sovereign debt crisis at the
International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s highest court for
disputes between nations, the tribunal said.
(Additional reporting by Joan Magee in New York and Davide
Scigliuzzo in London; Editing by Grant McCool)