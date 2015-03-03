Argentina says creditors filed $7-8 bln more claims in debt battle

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 Argentina's economy
minister said on Tuesday "me-too" investors who want
compensation for debt owed since the country's 2002 default have
lodged claims for between $7 billion and $8 billion in the hope
of gaining from its legal battle with other holdouts.
A U.S. judge ordered Argentina in 2012 to pay a group of
hedge funds that did not participate in its 2005 and 2010 debt
restructuring, including Elliott Management Corp's NML Capital
Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management, $1.33 billion plus
interest.
Argentina refused to pay, calling the creditors "vulture
funds" for seeking to pick clean the carcass of Latin America's
third-largest economy after its devastating 2002 default on $100
billion in debt.
The country now says it wants to reach a deal, after its
legal battle with the holdouts pushed it into default on its
restructured debt in July. But it wants to settle claims from
all creditors who refused the swaps at the same time.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York said he would
deal with "me too" claims filed by March 2 on the same schedule
as those of the hedge funds.
"Those who presented new claims to Griesa worth $7 or $8
billion are also vultures," Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said
in a radio interview on Tuesday.
Separately, Kicillof criticized Griesa for preventing
Argentina's payment of interest on restructured bonds under
Argentine law, ahead of a hearing later on Tuesday in New York
on whether Citigroup Inc can process such payments.
In November, Griesa put off a determinative ruling while
allowing the bank temporarily to process payments.
"Argentine legislation makes clear that bonds under
Argentine law are a question of Argentina," the minister told
state broadcaster Radio Nacional.
"Griesa is trying to extend his arm further than it actually
reaches. ... (He) has created a legal mess that is very
difficult to solve."
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina if it cannot process the interest payment
on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine law.
BNP Paribas said in a research note on Tuesday that if the
court decides to define "external" debt as any
dollar-denominated bond, rather than a foreign law instrument,
"there will be negative implications, as this would put any new
issuance by the government at risk."
