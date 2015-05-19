Argentine court bars Citibank from exiting custody of disputed bonds

BUENOS AIRES May 18 An Argentine court on
Monday ordered Citibank Argentina not to take any further steps
toward quitting its role as custodian of some Argentine
sovereign bonds while a row with U.S. creditors over unpaid debt
rages on, the government said.
President Cristina Fernandez's government announced last
month it was suing the local subsidiary of Citigroup Inc
for striking an illegal deal with a group of New York-based
hedge funds fighting for full payment on defaulted
debt.
Citigroup has portrayed itself as an innocent party sucked
in the center of Argentina's bitter legal battle with the funds,
forced to choose between processing interest payments in
defiance of a U.S. court or not processing payments and putting
its ability to do business in Argentina at risk.
The bank, the 12th biggest in Argentina based on deposits,
denies violating that country's law.
In a statement, the Argentine economy ministry said the
court ordered Citibank Argentina refrain from "taking decisions
toward abandoning its custody of exchanged Argentine bonds."
The court's order raises the specter of further punitive
measures against the bank should it continue seeking a way out
of its local custodial business.
Argentina has already suspended the bank from capital market
operations and stripped its chief executive officer of his
authority.
The case stems from a lengthy legal feud between Fernandez's
government and the funds led by billionaire Paul Singer's NML
Capital over the payment terms offered in bond swaps that
followed Argentina's record 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa awarded the funds full
payment on their defaulted bonds and barred Argentina from
servicing its restructured securities until it settled with the
creditors.
After Griesa ruled on March 12 that there would be no
exemption for local law bonds, Citibank Argentina announced it
planned to quit its local custody business because of a threat
from the government to strip it of its banking license if it
obeyed Griesa's order.
It then reached a deal with the funds, which was approved by
Griesa, not to appeal the U.S. judge's order if it was allowed
to process two one-off transfers in March and June while it
exited its custodian role.
