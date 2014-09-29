Argentina says US contempt sanctions over debt would be illegal

| NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Argentina said on
Monday that any sanctions for contempt of court, levelled
against it for refusing to pay U.S. hedge funds suing over
defaulted debt, would be illegal under international law.
The hedge funds have asked a U.S. judge to order the country
to pay $50,000 a day after the government enacted a new law to
skirt a court ruling saying it must pay more than $1.3 billion
in interest to U.S. investment funds known as "holdouts" after
they rejected Argentina's 2005 and 2010 bond restructurings.
"Contempt sanctions are moreover illegal under international
law and practice, and undermine the dignity of a foreign state,"
Argentina argued in a motion filed at the New York District
Court ahead of a hearing on the request for sanctions set for 3
p.m. (1900 GMT) Monday.
It's not clear whether any contempt order would have any
practical impact on a populist government that regularly
condemns the funds as "vultures" and has shown itself willing to
defy Judge Thomas Griesa's rulings.
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said on Monday it
would be "inconceivable" for Griesa to hold Argentina in
contempt, calling the request from the funds "an act of
desperation."
Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years in July
after no settlement was reached with the holdout creditors who
acknowledge that the South American country is unlikely to pay
any sanctions.
But the plaintiff bondholders, led by Elliott Management
Corp's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management, have
urged Griesa to consider additional unspecified non-monetary
sanctions that could push the country to comply.
"If Argentina ignores a fine, and continues to violate the
court's orders, the court can then impose additional sanctions,
including non-monetary sanctions that will further incentivize
Argentina to comply with the injunctions," the funds said in a
filing last week.
Those sanctions might, for instance, include barring
Argentina from doing business with U.S. banks, though such a
ruling would likely engender fresh litigation over whether
Griesa has the authority to do so.
Holding a foreign country in contempt is an unusual move,
though not without precedent. But monetary fines are virtually
impossible to enforce, as assets of foreign governments held
within the United States are typically protected from seizure
under the federal Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.
Judge Griesa had previously chastised Argentina for taking
steps to evade his orders but had stopped short of holding it in
contempt. In August, he decided against holding Argentina in
contempt even while declaring the then-proposed legislation
"illegal."
NML and Aurelius renewed their request for a contempt
finding last week, citing the passage of the law, which allows
for a swap of previously exchanged debt for bonds payable in
Argentina under its local laws.
The legislation also allowed for the replacement of Bank of
New York Mellon Corp as trustee for some of the exchange bonds,
after the judge blocked it from processing a $539 million
interest payment that Argentina had deposited with the bank in
June.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Nate Raymond in New York; Hugh
Bronstein and Richard Lough in Buenos Aires)