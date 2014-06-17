版本:
Argentine stocks open down over 2.5 pct following debt fight setback

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentine stocks opened down in thin trade on Tuesday a day after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the country's appeal to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors, sparking fears of a default.

Argentina's Merval stock index tumbled over 10 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
