Argentina bondholders working with Deutsche Bank on RUFO waiver

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - A group of Argentina's exchange
bondholders is working with Deutsche Bank to remove the
so-called RUFO clause that prevents the sovereign from offering
holdout creditors better terms than those who took part in its
2005 and 2010 restructurings.
Christopher Clark, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins,
which is advising holders of over EUR5.2bn of Argentine debt,
told IFR on Thursday that a consent solicitation on the clause
is in the works.
"We are moving forward and we are working with Deutsche Bank
to progress as rapidly as possible to a solicitation," Clark
said.
