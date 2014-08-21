版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 22日 星期五 04:11 BJT

Argentina bondholders working with Deutsche Bank on RUFO waiver

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - A group of Argentina's exchange bondholders is working with Deutsche Bank to remove the so-called RUFO clause that prevents the sovereign from offering holdout creditors better terms than those who took part in its 2005 and 2010 restructurings.

Christopher Clark, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins, which is advising holders of over EUR5.2bn of Argentine debt, told IFR on Thursday that a consent solicitation on the clause is in the works.

"We are moving forward and we are working with Deutsche Bank to progress as rapidly as possible to a solicitation," Clark said. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐