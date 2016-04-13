UPDATE 1-Argentina, creditors agree on $255 mln default settlement -mediator

(Adds detail, background, byline; adjusts slug to
ARGENTINA-DEBT/SETTLEMENT)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 12 Argentina settled with an
additional creditor holding defaulted sovereign bonds for
approximately $255 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed
mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The agreement in principle was reached between the
government and Yellow Crane Holdings involving the settlement of
bonds under a range of laws in jurisdictions including New York,
England, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, Pollack said.
Financial terms of the settlement were not given by Pollack.
However, the statement noted that, according to Argentine
officials, Yellow Crane will not be paid for bonds they hold
that are beyond a statute of limitations for litigation.
Instead, those bonds will be forfeited without payment at the
same time as Yellow Crane hands over and gets paid its
settlement on other defaulted bonds.
The forfeiture of the bonds without payment indicates a
shift by Yellow Crane. The firm was part of a plaintiffs' group
that filed a lawsuit before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa on
March 25 that involved the bonds it is now giving up for
nothing. Attempts to reach their lawyer were unsuccessful.
The suit claims Argentina reneged on settlement agreements
that included the bonds with statute of limitation issue via the
government's settlement process.
The lawsuit, led by Tim DeSieno of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius,
alleges Argentina acknowledged the bonds pledged by his clients
to settlement agreements that were beyond the statute of
limitations by a Feb. 29 deadline set by the government.
They argue that implies a binding agreement. The government
argued that acknowledging receipt of agreement documents is not
the same as formally countersigning and accepting under its
terms all the bonds pledged by the plaintiffs for settlement.
Concurrent to Pollack's statement on Tuesday, Griesa sided
with the government and dismissed the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs were trying to use the argument to stop
another Griesa order, issued March 2. That order stated he would
vacate his powerful injunction that bars Argentina from making
payments on debt unless all creditors were paid at the same
time. That is the injunction that forced Argentina under two
different governments back to the negotiating with holdout
creditors.
The March 2 order is now being appealed by holdouts before
the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, which will
hear oral arguments on Wednesday.
If the appeals court decides to allow Griesa's March 2 order
to proceed, Argentina will sell up to $15 billion in debt and
use the proceeds to settle the vast majority of its claims in
hopes of putting the 2002 default finally to bed.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay, Cynthia
Osterman and Leslie Adler)