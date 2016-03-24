U.S. supports Argentina in appeal over debt injunctions

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady; investors eye earnings, U.S. policy
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. government has urged a federal appeals court to uphold the lifting of injunctions that have restricted Argentina from paying off some debts in light of the country's efforts to settle litigation over bonds in default since 2002.
In papers filed late Wednesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, the U.S. Justice Department said the U.S. government has "significant foreign policy interests in supporting a swift resolution to this long-running litigation." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
(Updates tables with launch details) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on Thursday. Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are o
* Two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan are asking for court involvement in the process - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: