U.S. supports Argentina in appeal over debt injunctions

UPDATE 2-Four LatAm sovereigns announce int'l bond sales

(Updates tables with launch details) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on Thursday. Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are o