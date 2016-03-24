UPDATE 1-U.S. supports Argentina in appeal over debt injunctions

(Adds details on brief, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. government is asking
a federal appeals court to uphold the lifting of injunctions
that have restricted Argentina from paying off some of its debts
given the country's efforts to settle litigation over bonds in
default since 2002.
The U.S. government has "significant foreign policy
interests in supporting a swift resolution to this long-running
litigation," the U.S. Justice Department said in a brief filed
on Wednesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York.
The Justice Department asked the court to uphold a March 2
ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan that
approved lifting injunctions he had issued in the case after
Argentina made a $6.5 billion offer to settle the litigation.
The Justice Department argued vacating the injunctions would
back the U.S. government's interests in supporting Argentine
President Mauricio Macri's efforts to reverse prior economic
policies and strengthen the country's economy.
Representatives for creditors in the case including Elliott
Management's NML Capital Ltd either declined comment or had no
immediate comment.
The brief was filed amid a visit to Argentina by U.S.
President Barack Obama, who on Wednesday praised the pace of
reforms taken by Macri, the country's new center-right leader,
to strengthen the economy.
It came despite requests to the Justice Department in recent
days by some bondholders who had not reached settlements with
Argentina that it not back the country.
Griesa's ruling vacating the injunctions was conditioned on
Argentina repealing two laws concerning its debts and paying
creditors who by Feb. 29 reached settlements with the country.
Argentina made the request to lift the injunctions after
offering on Feb. 5 to settle lawsuits by various bondholders
stemming from its record $100 billion default in 2002.
The injunctions at issue prevented Argentina from servicing
its restructured debt until it paid the investors, who spurned
its 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
Those restructurings resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
Argentina has reached agreements in principle to pay more
than $6.5 billion to creditors, including $4.65 billion to four
of the biggest creditors in the dispute, including NML Capital
and Aurelius Capital Management.
Despite those deals, bondholders including NML are appealing
Griesa's ruling, calling it flawed and arguing Griesa abused his
discretion.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)