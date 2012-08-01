Argentina automakers, economy hurt by drop in exports to Brazil

* January-June auto exports sink 28 pct from yr ago

* Sagging Brazilian demand to blame

* Declining output deepens economic slowdown

By Magdalena Morales

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 Argentina's automobile exports this year will drop the most in a decade on a percentage basis, deepening the country's economic slowdown despite an expected rebound in Brazilian demand in the coming months.

Exports to Brazil account for about half of Argentina's automobile output -- which has been a key driver of industrial production growth during most of the last nine years.

Brazilian demand has shrunk due to sluggish economic conditions, however, and improved prospects later this year will not be enough to stem losses in output and sales in 2012 as a whole, analysts and industry sources say.

"We're forecasting a 17 percent year-on-year decline in the automobile industry, which fell 15 percent in the first half of the year," said Inaki Alvarez, an economic analyst at Estudio Bein & Asociados consulting firm.

This decline will shave 0.6 percentage points off Argentine economic growth this year, which Bein & Asociados is estimating at 2 percent, do wn from 8.9 percent in 2011.

Some other private analysts say Argentina's economy will grow even less or shrink this year, hit by falling external demand, high inflation, a smaller grains crop and state currency and import curbs. They also say widely questioned official growth data will not fully reflect the slowdown.

In the first half of this year, auto exports plunged 28 percent from the same period of 2011, according to data released by private carmaker group ADEFA.

But as Brazil's stock of vehicles declines, demand there is expected to pick up. Sources at the Argentine unit of Renault , which had to lay off workers this year due to reduced demand, and at PSA Peugeot Citroen in Argentina confirmed this.

About 80 percent of Argentina's auto sales abroad go to Brazil. Mexico was another big regional buyer but it accounted for just 2.5 percent of Argentine exports in the first half of this year, and the Argentine government pulled out of an auto trade pact with the country in June, sparking reprisals.

Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said auto sales in his country were on course for a July record, which he interpreted as a sign the economy would shake off stagnation and accelerate during the second half of 2012.

Argentine consulting firm Abeceb forecast that auto exports will sink 23 percent in 2012, marking the biggest decline since 2002, when sales abroad plunged 30 percent amid a crippling economic crisis.

"Brazilian demand is starting to recover but (sales) will still end up negative," said Maximiliano Scarlan, an analyst at Abeceb.