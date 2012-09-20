版本:
Argentina to use $7.97 bln in reserves to pay debt - budget

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's government will use up to $7.97 billion of the central bank's foreign reserves to pay debt next year, the government's 2013 budget bill showed on Thursday.

In the 2012 budget, the government earmarked $5.67 billion in reserves to repay private creditors.

