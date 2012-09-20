Argentina's budget sees 2012 growth at 3.4 pct

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's economy is expected to grow 3.4 percent this year, above the threshold for payment on the country's growth-linked debt, the 2013 budget bill showed on Thursday.

The bill, which was posted on the congressional website, sees gross domestic product growing by a quicker 4.4 percent in 2013. Growth of at least 3.26 percent is needed in 2012 for Argentina to pay holders of its GDP warrants in December 2013.