Argentina's budget sees 2012 growth at 3.4 pct

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's economy is expected to grow 3.4 percent this year, above the threshold for payment on the country's growth-linked debt, the 2013 budget bill showed on Thursday.
The bill, which was posted on the congressional website, sees gross domestic product growing by a quicker 4.4 percent in 2013. Growth of at least 3.26 percent is needed in 2012 for Argentina to pay holders of its GDP warrants in December 2013.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.