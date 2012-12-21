版本:
Argentina says Q3 current account suplus $1.13 bln

BUENOS AIRES Dec 21 Argentina's current account balance of payments showed a $1.13 billion surplus in the third quarter, compared with a revised $214 million deficit a year earlier, the government said on Friday.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array of financial flows, including interest payments. The government had previously reported a deficit of $210 million in the third quarter of 2011.

