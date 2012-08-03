Argentina July tax revenue hits record high-president

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Argentina's July tax revenue rose 28.2 percent from a year earlier to a record 61.32 billion pesos ($13.37 billion), Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said in a televised speech on Thursday.
Fernandez also said the country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.32 billion. The surplus in the first six months of this year totaled $7.34 billion, according to government data released last month.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
