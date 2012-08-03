Argentina July tax revenue hits record high-president

BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Argentina's July tax revenue rose 28.2 percent from a year earlier to a record 61.32 billion pesos ($13.37 billion), Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Fernandez also said the country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.32 billion. The surplus in the first six months of this year totaled $7.34 billion, according to government data released last month.