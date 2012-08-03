UPDATE 1-Argentina July tax, trade figures strong - president

BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez announced on Thursday that July's tax revenue and trade figures were strong, bucking the trend after recent data showed the economy slowing sharply.

Tax revenue hit a record high in July, rising 28.2 percent from a year earlier to 61.32 billion pesos ($13.37 billion), Fernandez said, a day before the official data was to be released.

The figure beat a 58 billion peso median forecast given by analysts polled by Reuters, whose estimates ranged from 57.28 billion pesos to 59.34 billion pesos.

June's tax revenue rose 20.6 percent year-on-year, which many economists said was below the real inflation rate and reflected a slowdown in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

In a live televised speech, Fernandez also said the country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.322 billion. The surplus in the first six months of this year totaled $7.336 billion, according to government data.

If the figure she announced is confirmed, that would put July's trade surplus at $986 million, well above the $657 million surplus recorded in the same month of 2011.

"We're going to surpass last year's surplus, which was very good," Fernandez said.

The trade surplus shrank in 2010 and again in 2011, partly due to high inflation that made imported goods relatively cheaper. The government has taken protectionist measures this year to get the trade surplus growing again.