UPDATE 2-Argentina industry output posts milder decline in July

* Production fell 2.1 pct year/year, rose 1.4 pct vs June

* Key automobile output recovering after plunge

* Latin America's No. 3 economy slowing overall

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 Argentina's industrial production fell 2.1 percent in July from a year earlier , beating market expectations and improving on its dismal performance in May and June, government data showed on Thursday.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated last month's factory output at a median of -3.1 percent year-on-year, with forecasts ranging from -2.3 percent to -3.8 percent.

July marked the fourth straight month of declines in industrial production, which partly reflected weak Brazilian demand for Argentine cars.

The government said automobile production rebounded 24.6 percent in July versus June, however, prompting overall factory output to rise 1.4 percent seasonally adjusted.

Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, is slowing overall after booming for most of the last nine years. This is due to high inflation, sluggish global growth, lower grains output and government-imposed trade and currency controls.

Factory output was a key driver of high growth, but Brazil's stagnant economy along with falling business confidence in Argentina hurt production. Import curbs have also caused some shortages of foreign-made parts needed for local factories.

The government reported a 4.7 percent drop in industrial production in June and a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline in May - the worst showing since January 2009, when the world was grappling with the financial crisis.

In July, car production fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier, showing a much milder decline than in recent months, while the output of raw steel sank 30.6 percent.

Private data shows car production fell 6.7 percent in July, compared with a 34.4 percent plunge in June, industry group ADEFA reported.

The FIEL think-tank reported that industrial production fell 1.3 percent in July from a year earlier due to flagging output in the automobile and steel sectors. Its measurements showed production rising 2.8 percent in July versus June, however.

In July 2011, the government said industrial production rose 7.1 percent year-on-year.

The surprisingly negative readings reported by the INDEC statistics agency in May and June raised eyebrows among economists, who had long accused the government of exaggerating growth in factory output.