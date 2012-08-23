UPDATE 2-Argentina industry output posts milder decline in July

* Production fell 2.1 pct year/year, rose 1.4 pct vs June
* Key automobile output recovering after plunge
* Latin America's No. 3 economy slowing overall
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 Argentina's industrial
production fell 2.1 percent in July from a year earlier
, beating market expectations and improving on its
dismal performance in May and June, government data showed on
Thursday.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated last month's
factory output at a median of -3.1 percent year-on-year, with
forecasts ranging from -2.3 percent to -3.8 percent.
July marked the fourth straight month of declines in
industrial production, which partly reflected weak Brazilian
demand for Argentine cars.
The government said automobile production rebounded 24.6
percent in July versus June, however, prompting overall factory
output to rise 1.4 percent seasonally adjusted.
Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, is slowing overall
after booming for most of the last nine years. This is due to
high inflation, sluggish global growth, lower grains output and
government-imposed trade and currency controls.
Factory output was a key driver of high growth, but Brazil's
stagnant economy along with falling business confidence in
Argentina hurt production. Import curbs have also caused some
shortages of foreign-made parts needed for local factories.
The government reported a 4.7 percent drop in industrial
production in June and a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline in May
- the worst showing since January 2009, when the world was
grappling with the financial crisis.
In July, car production fell 2.6 percent from a year
earlier, showing a much milder decline than in recent months,
while the output of raw steel sank 30.6 percent.
Private data shows car production fell 6.7 percent in July,
compared with a 34.4 percent plunge in June, industry group
ADEFA reported.
The FIEL think-tank reported that industrial production fell
1.3 percent in July from a year earlier due to flagging output
in the automobile and steel sectors. Its measurements showed
production rising 2.8 percent in July versus June, however.
In July 2011, the government said industrial production rose
7.1 percent year-on-year.
The surprisingly negative readings reported by the INDEC
statistics agency in May and June raised eyebrows among
economists, who had long accused the government of exaggerating
growth in factory output.