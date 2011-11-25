UPDATE 1-Argentina October industry output slows to +4.1 pct

* October factory output -0.3 pct versus September

* Year-on-year growth slowest since Nov. 2009

* Industry slowing on energy shortages, cooling in Brazil (Adds quote, background and context)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 Argentina's industrial production ARIO=ECI rose 4.1 percent in October from a year earlier, cooling from September and marking the slowest pace of growth in almost two years, the government said on Friday.

The figure came in well below expectations for a 5.0 percent rise last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll. Factory output fell 0.3 percent in October versus September, according to official seasonally adjusted data.

October's figure marked the smallest expansion since November 2009, when Argentine industry began bouncing back from the impact of a global economic crisis.

Factory output, one of the main drivers of economic growth in Argentina, has been slowing in recent months, hit by energy shortages during the southern hemisphere winter and waning demand from Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports.

In September, industrial production rose 5.1 percent in non-seasonally adjusted terms ARECI10.

"For two months, we were very worried because there was a cooling, but the Brazilian market is showing good signs in November," Fiat Argentina FIA.MI President Cristiano Rattazzi told Reuters at an industry event in Buenos Aires this week.

"We're praying that these signs continue. Brazil has room to maneuver because its inflation is under control and it has a good budget surplus so the auto industry is set for recovery," Rattazzi said. "Obviously, if the Brazilian market collapsed, our production would suffer because 85 percent of our output goes there."

Brazil's economy likely posted no growth in the third quarter, as the impact of a financial crisis in Europe and earlier measures to cool growth hampered activity, a senior Finance Ministry official said this week. [ID:nN1E7AL0B6] (Reporting by Luis Andres Henao and Hilary Burke; Editing by Jan Paschal)