UPDATE 1-Argentina October industry output slows to +4.1 pct

* October factory output -0.3 pct versus September
* Year-on-year growth slowest since Nov. 2009
* Industry slowing on energy shortages, cooling in Brazil
(Adds quote, background and context)
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 Argentina's industrial
production ARIO=ECI rose 4.1 percent in October from a year
earlier, cooling from September and marking the slowest pace of
growth in almost two years, the government said on Friday.
The figure came in well below expectations for a 5.0
percent rise last month, according to the median in a Reuters
poll. Factory output fell 0.3 percent in October versus
September, according to official seasonally adjusted data.
October's figure marked the smallest expansion since
November 2009, when Argentine industry began bouncing back from
the impact of a global economic crisis.
Factory output, one of the main drivers of economic growth
in Argentina, has been slowing in recent months, hit by energy
shortages during the southern hemisphere winter and waning
demand from Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports.
In September, industrial production rose 5.1 percent in
non-seasonally adjusted terms ARECI10.
"For two months, we were very worried because there was a
cooling, but the Brazilian market is showing good signs in
November," Fiat Argentina FIA.MI President Cristiano Rattazzi
told Reuters at an industry event in Buenos Aires this week.
"We're praying that these signs continue. Brazil has room
to maneuver because its inflation is under control and it has a
good budget surplus so the auto industry is set for recovery,"
Rattazzi said. "Obviously, if the Brazilian market collapsed,
our production would suffer because 85 percent of our output
goes there."
Brazil's economy likely posted no growth in the third
quarter, as the impact of a financial crisis in Europe and
earlier measures to cool growth hampered activity, a senior
Finance Ministry official said this week. [ID:nN1E7AL0B6]
(Reporting by Luis Andres Henao and Hilary Burke; Editing by
Jan Paschal)