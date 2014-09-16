版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 22:58 BJT

Argentine government to tap $11.9 bln of foreign reserves in 2015

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 Argentina's government will tap $11.9 billion in its dwindling central bank reserves in 2015 to service its debt and make other foreign currency payments, according to the 2015 budget bill.

Argentina's foreign reserves stand at $28.2 billion and are seen shrinking further this year, exposing Latin America's third largest economy to a balance of payments crisis in 2015.

The government on Monday presented its 2015 budget bill, forecasting the economy to recuperate next year after eking out 0.5 percent growth this year, although analysts said this was optimistic.

The full budget bill was available on the parliament's website on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐