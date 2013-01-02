版本:
Argentina's tax revenue rises 26 pct in 2012

BUENOS AIRES Jan 2 Argentina's tax revenue rose 26 percent in 2012 from a year earlier to 679.80 billion pesos ($138 billion), the government said on Wednesday.

The AFIP tax agency said December's revenue rose 27 percent from the same month a year earlier to 62.22 billion pesos, beating expectations for income of 61.21 billion pesos in a Reuters poll.
