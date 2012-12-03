UPDATE 1-Argentina November tax revenue jumps 28 pct on year

* Revenue growth cooled in second quarter but has rebounded
since
* Tax take rose 25.7 pct year/year January through November
BUENOS AIRES Dec 3 Argentina's November tax
revenue figure came in at a higher-than-expected
60.67 billion pesos ($12.53 billion), jumping 28.3 percent from
the same month last year, the government said on Monday.
Analysts had forecast the government's tax take at 59.66
billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll.
Estimates given by the eight analysts surveyed ranged from 58.62
billion pesos to 60.70 billion pesos.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply after
growing 8.9 percent in 2011. The pace of tax revenue growth
cooled somewhat in the second quarter but has largely rebounded
since.
Much of this growth can be explained by high inflation,
which private economists estimate at around 25 percent a year.
The government's widely discredited data put annual consumer
inflation at 10.2 percent through October.
From January to November, tax revenue was up 25.7 percent
versus the same period of 2011, the country's treasury secretary
told a news conference.
In November alone, the government reported that proceeds
from the Value-Added Tax (VAT) rose a relatively modest 18.1
percent from a year earlier to 17.82 billion pesos.
Corporate and personal income tax revenue jumped 49.8
percent last month to 13.78 billion pesos while social security
contributions surged 32.4 percent to 15.35 billion pesos.
Argentina's tax revenue totaled 47.28 billion pesos in
November 2011.