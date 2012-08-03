UPDATE 1-Argentina confirms July tax-take up 28 pct to new high

BUENOS AIRES Aug 3Argentina's July tax revenue
rose 28 percent from a year earlier to a record
61.32 billion pesos ($13.4 billion), the tax agency said on
Friday, confirming figures announced by President Cristina
Fernandez a day earlier.
The figure beat a 58 billion peso median forecast given by
analysts polled by Reuters, whose estimates ranged from 57.28
billion pesos to 59.34 billion pesos.
June's tax revenue rose 20.6 percent year-on-year, which
many economists said was below the real inflation rate and
reflected a sharp slowdown in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
In July, the AFIP tax agency said revenue from the
Value-Added Tax (VAT) rose 17.6 percent from a year ago, while
individual and corporate income tax receipts grew 26.7 percent.
Levies on the country's exports, which mainly affects grains
and oilseeds, jumped 50.1 percent last month, AFIP chief Ricardo
Echegaray told a news conference.
Argentine farmers recently finished harvesting the 2011/12
soy crop and they are almost done gathering corn as well. The
country is a leading global supplier of corn, soy and wheat and
the top exporter of soyoil and soymeal.