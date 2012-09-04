版本:
Argentina's August tax revenue rises 29 percent

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 Argentina's August tax revenue rose 29.2 percent from a year earlier to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), President Cristina Fernandez said in a speech on Monday.

The official tax-take data beat expectations for revenue of 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

