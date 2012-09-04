UPDATE 1-Argentina tax revenue growth picks up pace in August

* Latin America's No. 3 economy slowing

* Tax-take better than expected in July, August

* VAT, biggest contributor to state coffers, rises

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentina's August tax revenue rose a larger-than-expected 29.2 percent from a year earlier, to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), the tax agency said on Tuesday.

The official tax-take beat expectations, for revenue of 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll. It also matched the figure announced by President Cristina Fernandez in a nationally televised speech on Monday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed sharply after growing 8.9 percent in 2011 from a host of local factors and the impact of sluggish world growth.

Tax revenue growth cooled earlier in the year but picked up the pace again in July and August, possibly reflecting stronger economic activity.

The AFIP tax agency said corporate and personal income tax revenue jumped 34.6 percent in August to 12.24 billion pesos, while levies on imports rose 33.6 percent to 1.70 billion pesos.

The value-added tax (VAT), which contributes the most to state coffers, rose 21.9 percent year-on-year in gross terms to 16.91 billion pesos. The percentage rise falls just below the annual inflation estimates given by private economists.

Contributions to the social security system rose 31.0 percent to 14.50 billion pesos last month.