Argentina Sept trade surplus widens 1.3 pct to $911 mln

BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Argentina's September trade surplus widened 1.3 percent from the same month a year ago to $911 million as imports fell at a steeper pace than exports, the government said on Tuesday.

The figure came in below the $1.10 billion median forecast given in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. In September 2011, the country's trade surplus totaled $899 million.

