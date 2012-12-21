Argentina November trade surplus widens to $634 mln

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 21 Argentina's November trade surplus widened by 74 percent from the same month a year ago to $634 million, the government said on Friday.
The figure came in well above the $430 million median forecast given in a Reuters poll of ten analysts. In November 2011, the country's trade surplus totaled $364 million .
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.