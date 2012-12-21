版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 03:01 BJT

Argentina November trade surplus widens to $634 mln

BUENOS AIRES Dec 21 Argentina's November trade surplus widened by 74 percent from the same month a year ago to $634 million, the government said on Friday.

The figure came in well above the $430 million median forecast given in a Reuters poll of ten analysts. In November 2011, the country's trade surplus totaled $364 million .

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐