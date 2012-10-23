UPDATE 2-Argentina September trade surplus trails expectations

* Imports sink 14 percent year over year to $5.91 billion

* Exports fall 12 percent year over year to $6.82 billion

* Trade surplus expands 34 pct in Jan-Sept period

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 23 Argentina's trade surplus expanded only slightly in September from a year earlier as exports suffered their steepest fall since late 2009, government data showed on Tuesday.

The September trade surplus widened 1.3 percent to $911 million, falling short of market expectations. Imports fell 14 percent in their eighth straight decline while exports sank 12 percent year-on-year.

The median forecast was for a trade surplus of $1.10 billion, according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts whose estimates ranged from $400 million to $1.56 billion.

Growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed sharply this year from sluggish global demand, high inflation, a poor grains harvest, and the impact of government import and currency controls on business confidence and investment.

Purchases abroad have been falling year-on-year since February, reflecting the impact of cooling domestic demand and tough new state import rules imposed that same month.

September exports totaled $6.82 billion while imports reached $5.91 billion. The 12 percent drop in exports was the biggest decline since October 2009, when a global financial crisis rocked economies worldwide.

Drought slashed soybean and corn output in the 2011/12 crop year, hurting agricultural exports. In September, raw materials exports sank 27 percent from a year earlier while industrial shipments fell 10 percent.

A record soy and corn harvest in the upcoming 2012/13 season could bolster the trade surplus next year, analysts say.

On imports, intermediate goods fell 23 percent in September while consumer goods shed 21 percent year-on-year.

From January through September the trade surplus totaled $10.94 billion, expanding 34 percent from the $8.16 billion tallied in the same period of 2011.

Exports were down 3 percent in the nine-month period while imports fell 8 percent.

The trade surplus is a key source of foreign currency in Argentina, where the central bank's foreign reserves are tapped to pay debt. The country has been virtually locked out of global credit markets since its massive sovereign debt default in 2002.

In September 2011, Argentina registered a trade surplus of $899 million.