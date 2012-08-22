UPDATE 2-Argentina July trade surplus up 54 pct on import curbs

* Imports have fallen ever since new rules imposed in February

* Government gets heat from U.S., Japan, EU over trade policies

* Defends right to protect local jobs from global downturn

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 Argentina's trade surplus widened 54 percent in July from a year ago as imports dropped for a sixth straight month thanks to government curbs that have riled many trading partners, official data showed on Wednesday.

Last month's trade surplus totaled $1.014 billion , up from $657 million in July 2011.

Argentina is under fire for what many other countries regard as its protectionist policies. The government tightened its import rules in February and purchases abroad have fallen year-on-year ever since.

This week, the United States and Japan filed complaints with the World Trade Organization against the import curbs, following similar action by the European Union in May. Argentina fired back with its own trade suits.

Argentina's economy, Latin America's third largest, is slowing sharply after booming during most of the last nine years. President Cristina Fernandez is determined to maintain a big trade surplus to help fatten the central bank reserves used to pay government debt.

Her administration also defends its trade policies as a way to protect local jobs as the global economy struggles.

The INDEC national statistics institute reported that July's imports fell 4 percent from a year earlier to $6.368 billion, dragged down by a 9 percent drop in parts and accessories for capital goods.

The country's costly fuel imports - which the government cited to justify its takeover of top energy company YPF earlier this year - declined 3 percent in July due in part to a milder Southern Hemisphere winter.

At the same time, exports rose 1 percent to $7.382 billion, buoyed by a 14 percent increase in commodities shipments that included corn, wheat, soybean meal, copper, silver and gold.

Argentina's mineral sales abroad were disrupted when the government ordered that companies cash in their export revenue in a very short time frame. The government was forced to extend the time periods to jump-start sales.

YEAR-TO-DATE

The country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.350 billion, above the $8.322 billion announced by President Cristina Fernandez earlier this month.

The cumulative figure showed a 29 percent increase from the same period of 2011, which most analysts attribute to the de facto import restrictions. Exports fell 1 percent from January through July while imports were down 5 percent.

In the seven-month period, capital goods imports sank 19 percent year-on-year while consumer goods imports shed 11 percent, reflecting falling investment and declines in consumer and business confidence, analysts say.