RPT-UPDATE 5-Fernandez's allies thumped in Argentina mid-term vote

By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Oct 27 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez's allies took a beating in mid-term elections
on Sunday, shrinking her majority in Congress, ending chances of
a constitutional change to allow her a third term and kicking
off the contest to succeed her in 2015.
Voters chose half of the lower house of Congress and a third
of the Senate. With 62 percent of ballot boxes counted, the
government said the opposition was ahead throughout the country.
Re-elected in 2011 on promises of increasing state control
in Latin America's No. 3 economy, Fernandez's political
coattails were trimmed by inflation, clocked by private analysts
at 25 percent. Heavy-handed currency controls and falling
central bank reserves have dented confidence in her government.
"Seven of every 10 votes cast today went against the
government. This election was a triumph for the opposition,"
said local political analyst Rosendo Fraga.
Candidates sponsored by opposition leader Sergio Massa led
the House of Deputies' contest by 43 percent to 32 percent in
the key province of Buenos Aires, Interior Minister Florencio
Randazzo said, citing partial results.
Buenos Aires is home to 40 percent of Argentina's voters and
most of the country's agricultural output. The loss in this
strategic province was expected to shrink the majority that
Fernandez's alliance has in Congress to just a few votes.
Massa, the mayor of the affluent Buenos Aires town of Tigre,
headed his own list of candidates for Congress and is seen as a
possible, business-friendly presidential contender in 2015.
"Tomorrow, we start with a new political map," said Mauricio
Macri, mayor of capital city Buenos Aires and another possible
presidential candidate who promises a shift toward
market-friendly policies.
Sunday's vote also tested the support of other presidential
hopefuls. Julio Cobos, a Radical Party member from Mendoza, won
his race, as did Hermes Binner, a socialist from Santa Fe.
Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli, an ally of the
president despite his market-friendly views, campaigned with her
candidates and shared in their defeats, his position weakened.
Over the months ahead, the jockeying among these potential
presidential candidates is expected to increase with financial,
grains and energy markets watching for signs of policy changes
ahead.
At play in 2015 is policy in one of the world's top grains
exporters as it struggles to keep up with rising world food
demand and attract investment needed to exploit the vast Vaca
Muerta shale oil and gas formation in Patagonia.
NO THIRD TERM
Some legislators had said they wanted a constitutional
amendment to allow Fernandez to run for a third term. But the
poor showing by her branch of the Peronist party in Sunday's
elections dashed those hopes once and for all.
To push through the legislation, they would need two-thirds
support in both houses. If the exit polls prove accurate,
Fernandez would not come close to achieving that level of
support for another run for the presidency.
She was unable to campaign for her congressional candidates
since an Oct. 8 operation to remove blood that pooled on her
brain after she fell and hurt her head in August. She is
expected to continue convalescing for another few weeks.
Speaking to local television, Fernandez's son, Maximo
Kirchner, declined to speculate on when his mother would return
to work. "She's OK. She's in a good mood," he said.
EYES ON MASSA
As expected, Massa beat his rival, Martin Insaurralde,
Fernandez's handpicked Buenos Aires candidate.
Vowing to fight crime, combat inflation and improve farm
profits, Massa appears well positioned to run for president. But
Argentine history shows mid-term victors are rarely able to
sustain momentum and clinch the nomination.
A dark horse could appear within the next two years, as was
the case with former President Carlos Menem, who burst onto the
scene in 1989, and Nestor Kirchner in 2003.
Argentina's peso weakened past 10 to the U.S. dollar in
informal trade last week, widening its breach with the formal
rate of 5.88 pesos per greenback. Central bank international
reserves are at $34 billion, down from $43 billion in January.
But stocks and bonds have rallied on hopes of
market-friendly policy changes ahead.
The blue-chip Merval stock index is up nearly 50
percent since a mid-term primary vote on Aug. 12.